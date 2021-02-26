Kgosi to rule Downs should Patrice land CAF presidency

Patrice Motsepe has disclosed that his son Kgosi will become the new Mamelodi Sundowns president should the billionaire become the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president next month.

If Motsepe is voted in, he will be required to step aside from his club duties as, according to the CAF constitution, a president of the African football governing body is prohibited from running or owning a football club as this is viewed as a conflict of interest.

Motsepe said at a press conference yesterday that Kgosi would become the new Sundowns president and the vice-president would be Dr Rejoice Simelane, who is currently a director at the club. She's also a PSL board member. The pair would be assisted by Motsepe's wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

Motsepe has three sons but he said according to his culture, the firstborn would be stepping into his shoes. “If I get elected CAF president, I will step aside. I've got to retire and my son Kgosi will replace me as the new president. But we have to wait and see if I will become the CAF president or not."

But Motsepe said he would not be lost to Sundowns. “My heart will always be with Sundowns. The CAF rules say that a president cannot be associated with the club. I will become an ordinary Sundowns fan. My son, I am throwing you into the deep end," he told Kgosi.