Hunt tips Amakhosi to bag title

Gavin Hunt believes Kaizer Chiefs have enough experience to turn their floundering title chase around and lift the Absa Premiership title at the end of the week.

Hunt, the four-time league champion, said all is not lost for Amakhosi despite winning once in their last six matches.

Chiefs are still leading the race thanks to their superior goal difference after second-place Mamelodi Sundowns failed to capitalise from their 0-1 defeat to Bidvest Wits by also losing with the same scoreline to Baroka FC on Sunday.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 victory over Chiefs at FNB Stadium, Hunt said he was not surprised by the two results in the title race.

“It's very difficult these last three or four games but I’m sure they got enough experience. They have an experienced coach who knows how [to win], so let’s see what happens. I wish him well,” said the Wits coach.

“It is not easy to win the league but the thing is consistency is very important we did well against Chiefs. When you come into this time of the year with three or four games to go, sometimes a point is not bad. People try to win games always, it is crazy what happens with players, coaches, and clubs.