'Wits should be taken seriously'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has cautioned his troops to guard against complacency when they meet Bidvest Wits in the Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium this evening (6pm).

After seeing Wits lose 2-3 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semifinal at the weekend, Middendorp is of the view that Gavin Hunt's charges are still committed to finishing the job, despite the recent sale of the club.

Wits were sold to NFD's Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila during the lockdown.

"I have seen the game (Wits v Sundowns) and I fully support the opinion from coach Gavin Hunt saying it was a very close one and they did not deserve defeat," Middendorp said. "I believe they have shown a really good performance. Wits were challenging to go to the final and I think we should not get carried away to say okay, they sold the club, players are less committed.

"What I have seen is they want to finish on a high and they want to show everybody their value individually and as a team, and looking forward to signing contracts somewhere.

"I think it is a very interesting opener for us and we've to beware. We will somehow be at our best (to win), there is no doubt about it."