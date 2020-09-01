Pitso baffled by hiccups in title race

Even Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who has won the last two league titles in succession, is struggling to rationalise the unpredictability and openness of the title race this season.

That Kaizer Chiefs have won once (beating Polokwane City 3-2) , with three defeats (3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic, 1-0 to both Sundowns and Bidvest Wits) and a draw (1-all against Stellenbosch), in their last five games, but are still at the summit tells the story of how unforeseeable and tight is the title contest this time around.

Chiefs and Downs are tied on 53 points, with the former top by virtue of a superior goal difference, heading into the last two games of the season. The Brazilians lost 1-0 to Baroka on Sunday, failing to capitalise on Chiefs’ defeat by Wits earlier on the day.

After their shocking loss to Bakgaga, Mosimane conceded he hasn’t witnessed an unpredictable title battle this this: “The way it [the title race] is going no [I’ve not see it before]. To be honest…It’s unbelievable,’’ noted Mosimane.

The 56-year-old Downs mentor wasn’t sure if his players rested on their laurels after learning of Chiefs’ loss earlier on the day. However, Mosimane insisted he didn’t want to make excuse.