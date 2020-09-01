Pitso baffled by hiccups in title race
Even Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, who has won the last two league titles in succession, is struggling to rationalise the unpredictability and openness of the title race this season.
That Kaizer Chiefs have won once (beating Polokwane City 3-2) , with three defeats (3-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic, 1-0 to both Sundowns and Bidvest Wits) and a draw (1-all against Stellenbosch), in their last five games, but are still at the summit tells the story of how unforeseeable and tight is the title contest this time around.
Chiefs and Downs are tied on 53 points, with the former top by virtue of a superior goal difference, heading into the last two games of the season. The Brazilians lost 1-0 to Baroka on Sunday, failing to capitalise on Chiefs’ defeat by Wits earlier on the day.
After their shocking loss to Bakgaga, Mosimane conceded he hasn’t witnessed an unpredictable title battle this this: “The way it [the title race] is going no [I’ve not see it before]. To be honest…It’s unbelievable,’’ noted Mosimane.
The 56-year-old Downs mentor wasn’t sure if his players rested on their laurels after learning of Chiefs’ loss earlier on the day. However, Mosimane insisted he didn’t want to make excuse.
“I don’t know whether that [Chiefs’ defeat] changed their [his players] mood or not. Probably they knew [that Chiefs had lost] because they also have phones and they also have invested interest [in Chiefs games]. I don’t like to make excuses because we lost,’’ stated Mosimane.
Sundowns face strugglers Polokwane in their penultimate game at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (6pm), before wrapping up their campaign against another relegation- threatened side from Limpopo as well, Black Leopards, at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
“We move on [from the Baroka loss], let’s try to fight until the end because you’d never know [what can happen],’’ said Mosimane, who clinched the title with 59 points, two ahead of second-placed Orlando Pirates last term.
Like last season, the league will be won by less than 60 points as both Chiefs and Sundowns will finish on 59 points at most.
Tomorrow's Fixtures (all at 6pm)
Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Tuks Stadium; SuperSport v Baroka, Bidvest Stadium; Leopards v Wits, FNB Stadium; Arrows v Celtic, Emirates Airline Park; Highlands v Cape Town City, Dobsonvile; Chiefs v Chippa, Orlando; Polokwane v Sundowns, Loftus; Maritzburg v Pirates, Lucas Moripe Stadium
