Bidvest Wits' bluntness frustrates Gavin Hunt
Temperamental Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is a frustrated man.
Well, there may be many things that can frustrate Hunt, especially the uncertainty around his future at the already sold Wits. However, this time around the four-time league-winning coach's disappointment has nothing to do with all the off-field drama at the club, but it has more to do with his charges' bluntness in front of goal. ..
