Bidvest Wits continue to put up a fight after the sale of their franchise but the result of their efforts remain gritty stalemates‚ the Clever Boys notching a third Absa Premiership draw in succession on Tuesday‚ 0-0 against Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt and his Arrows counterpart Steve Komphela watched their teams cut neat lines across FNB Stadium's smooth surface‚ without either side managing great heights of tempo or rhythm as the return from the five-month Covid-19 suspension continues to sap PSL players' energy.

Wits‚ sold in June to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila‚ have shown fighting spirit to go out with a bang in the restart. That effort‚ though‚ has only been rewarded with a narrow and unfortunate Nedbank Cup defeat against Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and league draws against Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and now Arrows.

It has been hard to gauge exactly when to pronounce the Clever Boys' title challenge clinically dead. Another draw that sees them remain 12 points adrift of leaders Chiefs‚ but now level with Amakhosi on six games remaining‚ would seem a safe enough point.

The woodwork dominated the opening half.

First it was Arrows who took advantage of a Wits defence who were caught static early on as Lindokuhle Mbatha's chip from deep set forward Michael Gumede down the left in space to advance unchecked and steer a low shot onto the near upright.