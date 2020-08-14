Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has said that Itumeleng Khune was not even on the bench in Wednesday night’s 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits because the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper “missed some training sessions for different reasons”.

Middendorp did not elaborate on what those reasons were‚ other than Khune had a “challenge”.

The action comes thick and fast for the league leaders‚ who meet 14th-placed Polokwane City next at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi was Chiefs’ keeper against Wits as they returned from the five-month break due to Covid-19 conceding in the 89th-minute to spurn a chance to take a six-point lead over second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns‚ who have a game in hand. Bruce Bvuma was on the bench.

“I can put it in the same way as my colleague before [Wits coach Gavin Hunt] reflected it to [Thabang] Monare‚” Middendorp said in his online post-match press conference‚ asked about Khune’s absence from the match-day 20.