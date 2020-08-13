Hunt on his six years at Wits: ‘I can count on one hand where I questioned attitude’

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that the reality of the club having sold its status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will hit home hard in his team’s last match of the season.

Wits will cease to exist as a Premier Soccer League (PSL) club at the end of the 2019-20 season after their status was bought by TTM‚ who will relocate the club to Venda‚ and Hunt said there will be lots of tears and emotion on their last day of work.

“When we get to that last game‚ there is going to be a lot of tears and emotion‚” said ‘Huntie’‚ after Wits’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday as he was asked to look back at his highly successful six years at the club‚ which includes the 2016-17 league title.

“It hasn’t hit us yet because we still have eight games left to complete the season‚ but I am sure it will at the end of the season. This is a club that was going to be a 100 years next year.