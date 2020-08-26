Hunt still proud of Human despite misfiring
In the wake of Rowan Human missing a number of glorious opportunities in Monday’s goalless draw against Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has refused to reproach the youngster, suggesting it’s the senior players who must take responsibility.
Human,19, is one of the eight MultiChoice Diski Challenge players Wits took to the bio-bubble to complete the campaign. The SA Under-20 international has played all Wits’ five games since the resumption of the campaign, with four starts.
Human has since earned a lot of plaudits for his agility and unrivalled ball control. However, his lack of composure has proven the reason he has not found the back of the net yet. Against Maritzburg, he could have easily slotted home at least two goals, but impulsiveness got the better of him.
Even so, Hunt was reluctant to criticise the budding star from Westbury. “He could have [scored] a hat-trick, Rowan should have scored a hat-trick… I mean, he had a chance [one-on-one] with the goalkeeper [Richard Ofori], he should have scored that one,’’ said Hunt of Human.
“He then had two [chances] in the second-half and he pull it past the post, he should have scored both goals. But I mean, you can’t be relying on a kid to win us games. There’s got to be a few more other people [referring to the more experienced troops in the team].’’
Hunt is still pleased with the promise Human has shown in front of goal: “Every game that he’s played he’s looked like scoring, which is good,’’ noted Hunt.
Despite not scoring and eventually settling for a point, Hunt was happy with the way they played against Maritzburg. Wits’ next game is against in-form Bloemfontein Celtic at Tuks Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).
“[The game was] disappointing from a result perspective, but not performance. The performance was good under the circumstances; we created some good chances today. All in all I am not disappointed with the performance,’’ said Hunt.
