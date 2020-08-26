Hunt still proud of Human despite misfiring

In the wake of Rowan Human missing a number of glorious opportunities in Monday’s goalless draw against Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has refused to reproach the youngster, suggesting it’s the senior players who must take responsibility.

Human,19, is one of the eight MultiChoice Diski Challenge players Wits took to the bio-bubble to complete the campaign. The SA Under-20 international has played all Wits’ five games since the resumption of the campaign, with four starts.

Human has since earned a lot of plaudits for his agility and unrivalled ball control. However, his lack of composure has proven the reason he has not found the back of the net yet. Against Maritzburg, he could have easily slotted home at least two goals, but impulsiveness got the better of him.

Even so, Hunt was reluctant to criticise the budding star from Westbury. “He could have [scored] a hat-trick, Rowan should have scored a hat-trick… I mean, he had a chance [one-on-one] with the goalkeeper [Richard Ofori], he should have scored that one,’’ said Hunt of Human.