Time for Diski fledglings to fly high
As a number of Premiership outfits have taken some of their MultiChoice Diski Challenge troops to the Biologically Safe Environment (BSE), boosting their squad to counter fixture congestion, Sihle Ndebele profiles some of the Diski stars who might shoot to stardom in the remaining games.
Rowan Human (Bidvest Wits)
Human, 19, made his top-flight debut back in January when Wits beat Stellenbosch 2-0 in the Absa Premiership. The Amajita (SA U20) attacking midfielder spent the better part of this season in the MDC, where he netted an impressive 14 goals, before the league was abandoned due to Covid-19.
On Saturday, Human showed flashes of brilliance after coming off the bench in the second half of their 3-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Described by his coach Gavin Hunt as "the best SA player at his age", Human plays mainly as an attacking midfielder, but can also operate in several other positions.
He's been used as a winger or second striker; he's even been deployed in a deeper creative midfield position.
Diego Appollis (Cape Town City)
Snatching him from Chippa United reserves on a three-year deal earlier last week, City didn't wast time to register Appollis' for the remainder of the campaign.
The 19-year-old striker was taken to the BSE alongside six other MDC stars in Olwethu Nyembe, Eyona Ndondo, Zaakir Allie, Taahir Goedeman, Jared van der Berg and Zuko Mdunyelwa.
Appollis boasts 13 MDC strikes this season in the Chilli Boys colours.
While he has primarily served as a target-man, courtesy of his aerial prowess and physical strength, Appollis' work-rate and tactical intelligence have been demonstrated by his willingness to play in many different positions across or behind the front line.
Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch)
The creative midfielder signed his professional contract last week, becoming Stellies' maiden academy product to pen a professional deal with the senior team.
Adams is among four fellow MDC players whom Stellenbosch travelled with to the bio-bubble, with Jamie Craak, Kgomotso Chiwayo and Lebohang Nthene also part of the senior squad in Gauteng.
As a result of his versatility, Adams, 18, can also function on the wing and spent the majority of the current MDC season occupying that role in the team's 4-3-3 formation, where he scored five times and racked up four assists from 22 games.
Janovane September (Bidvest Wits)
September, 20, is arguably one of the toughest central defenders of his generation. The Amajita star was an unused sub in Wits' recent defeat against Sundowns. Hunt is expected to unleash September in the coming games, having hinted he'll give a number of players professional debuts in the remaining games.
September is primarily a defensive midfielder.
Nevertheless, he has also been deployed in a box-to-box role. While he's not particularly skilful, September is an intelligent, physically strong, mobile, aggressive and hard-tackling midfielder.
