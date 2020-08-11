Ke Yona semis set scene for thrilling PSL season wrap
Given the fact that it has been more than four months without competitive football, the Nedbank Cup semifinals at the weekend were good to the eye and should set the tone for the rest of the season.
Many would have thought that the quality of matches would be poor when football returned at the weekend, but those matches left a lot of fans feeling excited about what lies ahead...
