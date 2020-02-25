Gavin Hunt not impressed with Phiri's first game

Capricious Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt was far from pleased with Zimbabwean-born right-back McClive Phiri’s debut in their 2-0 home win over Chippa United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup Monday night.

Wits needed goals from captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Phathutshedzo Nange to book their berth in the Ke Yona Cup quarterfinals. The Students will learn of their next opponents on Tuesday night (7pm), with the last eight draw set to be conducted at SuperSport Studios in Randburg.

Phiri, 26, linked-up with Wits as a free agent nearly three weeks ago. He previously turned out for his native side Highlanders. The full-back’s debut against Chippa didn’t impress Hunt at all.