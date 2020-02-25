Gavin Hunt not impressed with Phiri's first game
Capricious Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt was far from pleased with Zimbabwean-born right-back McClive Phiri’s debut in their 2-0 home win over Chippa United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup Monday night.
Wits needed goals from captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Phathutshedzo Nange to book their berth in the Ke Yona Cup quarterfinals. The Students will learn of their next opponents on Tuesday night (7pm), with the last eight draw set to be conducted at SuperSport Studios in Randburg.
Phiri, 26, linked-up with Wits as a free agent nearly three weeks ago. He previously turned out for his native side Highlanders. The full-back’s debut against Chippa didn’t impress Hunt at all.
“Yeah… okay, not great [referring to Phiri’s maiden display]. I have seen him better at training, that’s for sure. He looked a little bit edgy,’’ Hunt said.
“But he’s got a bit [of] experience and I think, I don’t know if he’s played too many games under lights as well and it’s not the best ones. So he was a little bit edgy, but there’s a lot of good things I have seen [from Phiri] at training, so he’ll add good competition for us.’’
Hunt also disclosed that Phiri had been training with the Braamfontein-based side for a while before he eventually penned what’s believed to be a two-year deal. The move was also delayed by paperwork issues.
“It’s been good months hey! It’s the longest I have ever taken over a player [for assessment]. There was back and forth, then there was other issues with permits, so it took a bit longer,’’ Hunt revealed.
