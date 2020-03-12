Clever Boys look to Ke Yona to rescue faltering season

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has all but thrown in the towel in the league title race but is now looking to the Nedbank Cup to redeem their season.

With 38 points, the university club are 10 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Wits stood an outside chance of challenging for the championship after their CAF commitments left them with games in hand in the past few weeks. They could not make full use of those games, though, and are now on par with the rest of the league in terms of games played.

Their 1-0 win over Black Leopards on Tuesday was their first in three games.

"I don't know how many points we have really thrown away in the past couple of games. I think it has a lot to do with our squad size, which has really been stretched with all the travelling," Hunt said.

"I think our home record lets us down a lot. Almost every season that I have been here we have had a chance to win the league. We have made it difficult for ourselves so we only have ourselves to blame."

While they may be out of contention, Wits will certainly have a say in the destination of the league title, as they still have to play contenders Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.