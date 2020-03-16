Mamelodi Sundowns to face Bidvest Wits in Ke Yona semifinals

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn to host Bidvest Wits in the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup in what promises to be an explosive encounter next month for a place in the final.

The other semifinal sees Baroka, who made their name in this tournament by beating highly fancied Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs in 2011, also at home to Bloemfontein Celtic.

Dates, kickoff times and venues for the two matches will be announced by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after consultation with the clubs, broadcasters and sponsors.

Sundowns reached this stage by narrowly beating Highlands Park 1-0 at Makhulong stadium on Saturday. Wits thrashed GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings 4-0 at Harry Gwala stadium on Friday night.

Baroka qualified by getting the better of Black Leopards 1-0 during the Limpopo derby on Saturday.