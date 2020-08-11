Kneeling for elders is my culture - Faith Muthambi
Former communications minister Faith Muthambi says the man who was pictured kneeling before her during a handover of a house to receive cash did so because he is younger than her, and that's how gratitude is shown as per culture.
Muthambi is the chairperson of the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs. She and 44-year-old Colbert Tshifhango in the controversial picture belong to the same culture as Venda-speaking people...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.