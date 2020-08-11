Kneeling for elders is my culture - Faith Muthambi

Former communications minister Faith Muthambi says the man who was pictured kneeling before her during a handover of a house to receive cash did so because he is younger than her, and that's how gratitude is shown as per culture.



Muthambi is the chairperson of the portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs. She and 44-year-old Colbert Tshifhango in the controversial picture belong to the same culture as Venda-speaking people...