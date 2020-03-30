Pensioner waits 11 years for title deed

A title deed is an important legal document which proves ownership of a home or piece of land.

But a Sowetan pensioner has been battling to get his title deed after paying transfer fees to his attorney.

Josia Sekgoatle, 79, of White City, Jabavu, used his pension payout to buy himself a retirement home in 2009.

He said he sold his house through Sejwane-Thuwe Attorneys because he wanted to downgrade to a smaller house.

Sekgoatle said Sejwane kept R90,000 out of the R300,000 which was the sale amount of his house. The house he intended to buy was sold for R80,000 and its transfer was to be done by Sejwane as well, said Sekgoatle.

The father of six said the attorney later promised that he would get his title deed within three months.

He said Sejwane only paid the seller R30,000 of his asking price and the balance was not paid because the seller subsequently died.

This complicated things as Sejwane had to look for the beneficiaries of the deceased and four years later they located one in Limpopo.

"Four years later I helped this firm to trace the beneficiary, and after its guardian signed the necessary documents Sejwane promised that I would get my title deed in two months' time," Sekgoatle said. He said its been 11 years since he bought the house but he has no title deed to prove ownership.