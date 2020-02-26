Away games a headache for Norman Mapeza

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza has put their recent struggles down to playing "many away games" consecutively.

Chippa were cruising towards the end of last year. At some point between November and December they went five games without defeat, recording an impressive four victories and a draw.

The Chilli Boys have since regressed. The Port Elizabeth-based side's campaign reached a new low on Monday when they bombed out of the Nedbank Cup in the last 16 after losing 2-0 away to Bidvest Wits.

Mapeza, who has managed seven wins from 19 games with nine losses and a draw in all tournaments since taking charge last October, isn't pleased that five of their seven league games in the campaign's second round have been on the road, attributing their slump to this.

"If you look at our league games, we have played so many away from home. So far [in the second round of the season] we have played only two at home. that was against Maritzburg [United] and [Orlando] Pirates. This has made things a bit difficult for us," said Mapeza.