Farmer hungry to plough back to Baroka

Highly-rated Baroka centre-back Denwin Farmer strongly feels reaching the Nedbank Cup final can also go a long way in changing the club's uninspiring league fortunes.

Baroka, the 2018 Telkom Knockout champions, hope to progress to what would be their second top-flight final when they battle it out with Bloemfontein Celtic in the Nedbank Cup semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (2pm).

Going into this Ke Yona battle, that'll kick off the PSL project restart after suspending the season mid-March due to the coronavirus, Baroka want to set the tone for the rest of the remaining games.

They are 13th on the log, with 23 points from 24 games.

"Advancing to the final would boost our confidence. [On Saturday] it'll be our first game back and a win would make everyone associated with the team happy. A happy team wins easily," Farmer told Sowetan yesterday.

"Knowing that we are in the final would set a good tone in the league, so winning against Celtic is very important . it can define our whole season as our morale will be boosted as well."