Safa adamant PSL must resume only at level 1

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Board of Governors (BoG) convenes an urgent meeting today, where they're likely to finally announce their plan to conclude the campaign, SA Football Association (Safa) has reiterated the stance that football must only be played on level 1 of the national lockdown.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Safa chief doctor Thulani Ngwenya, who's also the association's Covid-19 compliance officer, maintained, as coronavirus cases are spiking, Safa would welcome the decision to delay restarting the season until the situation is better.

"I have always been clear in terms of the position of Safa that football can only return on level 1. That has always been our stance," Ngwenya said yesterday.

"However, we have to consider the issue of players' livelihood and contracts, hence the NSL [PSL] requested us to look at this matter thoroughly and also try and check if we can minimise risks by creating this biologically safe environment [BSE]."