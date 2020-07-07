Delight for some PSL teams, others wait for approval
Baroka and Chippa United are among a few clubs still waiting for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to approve their coronavirus compliance plan before they can restart.
This has left Baroka coach Dylan Kerr rather frustrated as he's itching to train his charges for the first time since mid-March.
Several PSL teams have got the go-ahead from the PSL and returned to the fields yesterday.
But Bakgakga mentor Kerr feels the league should have directed clubs to resume training at the same time.
Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City and Bidvest Wits are among many teams who've already returned to training.
"We're still waiting for the authorisation from the PSL. We've done the tests, we've sanitised our field and we also have the compliance officer. We submitted our action plan last week but we haven't received any feedback from the league yet," Kerr told Sowetan yesterday.
"That's a mistake [that other clubs have already resumed]. We should have resumed on one date. If we were able to [resume] training two weeks before everybody else, that's an advantage... We're not complaining but the protocol should have said we start on the same date."
Meanwhile, Chiefs attacker Lebogang Manyama couldn't hide his excitement at returning to training yesterday.
"It felt good to run through a few exercises. I look forward to more of these sessions," said Manyama on his side's website.
The Amakhosi ace is also optimistic he'll continue with his blistering form when play finally resumes, having scored six league goals and racked up eight assists before Covid-19 compelled the league to stop in March.
"I don't think I've lost the spark. It's refreshing to see my teammates, albeit still maintaining a safe distancing. The body feels OK so far because we kept working hard under lockdown."
Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen is also over the moon that they started training. "We started on Saturday. I am very happy that at last football is promising to be back."
The health protocols stipulated by the PSL and sports ministry include the testing of all the players alongside staff and disinfection of training fields. Sowetan has learnt the reason Chippa have not started is that they submitted their plan late due to the scarcity of testing labs in the Eastern Cape.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.