Soccer

Delight for some PSL teams, others wait for approval

By Sihle Ndebele - 07 July 2020 - 10:18
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Baroka and Chippa United are among a few clubs still waiting for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to approve their coronavirus compliance plan before they can restart.

This has left Baroka coach Dylan Kerr rather frustrated as he's itching to train his charges for the first time since mid-March.

Several PSL teams have got the go-ahead from the PSL and returned to the fields yesterday.

But Bakgakga mentor Kerr feels the league should have directed clubs to resume training at the same time.

Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City and Bidvest Wits are among many teams who've already returned to training.

"We're still waiting for the authorisation from the PSL. We've done the tests, we've sanitised our field and we also have the compliance officer. We submitted our action plan last week but we haven't received any feedback from the league yet," Kerr told Sowetan yesterday.

"That's a mistake [that other clubs have already resumed]. We should have resumed on one date. If we were able to [resume] training two weeks before everybody else, that's an advantage... We're not complaining but the protocol should have said we start on the same date."

Meanwhile, Chiefs attacker Lebogang Manyama couldn't hide his excitement at returning to training yesterday.

Covid-19 tests drain Maritzburg United

Maritzburg United chairman Farook Kadodia has lamented the cost of testing players for Covid-19 as they prepare for the resumption of the Premier ...
Sport
1 week ago

"It felt good to run through a few exercises. I look forward to more of these sessions," said Manyama on his side's website.

The Amakhosi ace is also optimistic he'll continue with his blistering form when play finally resumes, having scored six league goals and racked up eight assists before Covid-19 compelled the league to stop in March.

"I don't think I've lost the spark. It's refreshing to see my teammates, albeit still maintaining a safe distancing. The body feels OK so far because we kept working hard under lockdown."

Polokwane City coach Clinton Larsen is also over the moon that they started training. "We started on Saturday. I am very happy that at last football is promising to be back."

The health protocols stipulated by the PSL and sports ministry include the testing of all the players alongside staff and disinfection of training fields. Sowetan has learnt the reason Chippa have not started is that they submitted their plan late due to the scarcity of testing labs in the Eastern Cape.

Did the PSL clubs return to training prematurely without the knowledge of the sport's mother body Safa?

The Absa premiership and GladAfrica Championship clubs may have returned to training prematurely after it emerged on Monday that the health and ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Cape Town City stars share joy at return

Their Hartleyvale, Western Cape, base was a place of excitement as Cape Town City returned to training for the first time yesterday since the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sports minister assembles experts to monitor sports’ return to training

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is assembling a team of experts to monitor and enforce health and safety compliance by sporting bodies, national ...
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
X