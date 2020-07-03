Cape Town City stars share joy at return

Their Hartleyvale, Western Cape, base was a place of excitement as Cape Town City returned to training for the first time yesterday since the coronavirus outbreak .

City became the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) club to return to full training after meeting the coronavirus health and safety requirements.

They also confirmed that all their players and technical staff tested negative for Covid-19 after the first round of testing was done last week.

Midfielder Bradley Ralani shared their excitement at being back to full training.

"Everyone was happy to be back. We've not been together for almost four months and that's a long time," Ralani told Sowetan after training yesterday. "Everyone is back and we are all hyped up to start again. It feels good to be back.

"It was a full, normal training because now everything is in place with all tests and everyone is negative."