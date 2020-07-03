Cape Town City stars share joy at return
Their Hartleyvale, Western Cape, base was a place of excitement as Cape Town City returned to training for the first time yesterday since the coronavirus outbreak .
City became the first Premier Soccer League (PSL) club to return to full training after meeting the coronavirus health and safety requirements.
They also confirmed that all their players and technical staff tested negative for Covid-19 after the first round of testing was done last week.
Midfielder Bradley Ralani shared their excitement at being back to full training.
"Everyone was happy to be back. We've not been together for almost four months and that's a long time," Ralani told Sowetan after training yesterday. "Everyone is back and we are all hyped up to start again. It feels good to be back.
"It was a full, normal training because now everything is in place with all tests and everyone is negative."
The 32-year-old, who extended his stay with the Citizens by another year, believes that two weeks should be enough for them to get their rhythm back after three months without competitive football.
"We can't wait to start playing again but also we need a little bit of time... maybe two weeks, to get that rhythm back. It is a different story training alone compared to training together but it is not much of a worry because it is not only us. Every club has gone through the same thing.
"We've been training individually at home. We've been running and doing individual stuff with the ball so it was not that difficult for us.
"Today was our first day back and I could see that the guys are still on top of it. We just need to get that match fitness. But it will take a lot more days for us to click. We need some time together to click."
Before the league was halted in mid-March, City were 10th on the league table with 27 points from 23 matches.
