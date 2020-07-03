Title-chasing Kaizer Chiefs will 'have fans in their hearts' in empty stadiums

Chiefs are used to playing in front of big crowds as a factor in their performance, especially outside of Johannesburg as their cavernous FNB Stadium home ground can struggle to attract good turnouts.

Even at FNB this season, as Chiefs led the league, crowds improved and the atmosphere in the stands lifted the country's biggest club to keep pushing. So closed-doors matches might be expected to affect their return and continuation of the title chase.

Nurkovic said Chiefs might not have their supporters in the stands, but they will be very much in Amakhosi's hearts, as the Soweto giants push to bring some cheer to their legions of fans through tough conditions.

“We [the country] are in a difficult situation right now,” Nurkovic said. “I do feel that when we start again, we can bring joy to the fans once again and help the current situation somewhat.

“It will be strange to play in an empty stadium without the energy of our fans, who have been tremendous this season. But we will continue to play with them in our hearts and hopefully we end the season in a positive way.”

Still in his first season in the PSL, Nurkovic still lives in an apartment in Johannesburg and the lack of a garden affected his training regime in the earlier, stricter, portion of the national lockdown.

He admitted, as Chiefs await the certification from the PSL of the compliance documentation they have submitted for a return to training, that getting back on a field with a ball at his feet will be welcome, and strange, after three months housebound.