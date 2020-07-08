PSL needs to step up to the plate and provide leadership on football season

The continued silence from the Premier Soccer League over the restart of the football season has created uncertainty which, if not arrested, could lead to disastrous consequences in the next few weeks.

Authorities at the PSL have strangely left all matters in the hands of the individual clubs who, to their credit, have been able to inform us on matters such as Covid-19 testing and return to training.

But not all clubs are competent in giving out accurate information, and we should not be surprised that from time to time there might be contradictions.

This is where the PSL should be stepping in, providing leadership on what is a worldwide crisis brought about by the coronavirus.

But instead the league has chosen stony silence in the face of adversity. Compared to its peers overseas who faced a similarly challenging situation on the return to the fields, the PSL can be said to have, at best, been grossly inadequate; at worst, plain incompetent.

When the English Premiership was about to resume, "Project Restart" leaders held press gatherings on almost a weekly basis, with clear timelines and plans explained to the public.

It was the same with the German Bundesliga, which was the first major league in the world to resume following the long pause sparked by the virus.

But it's been a period of directionless, free-for-all conjecture with our PSL, unless on a few occasions when the leadership provided muddled snippets to the media who telephoned them in desperation.