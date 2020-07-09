Dr Solly Skosana warns boxing against putting lives in danger

Veteran medical doctor Solly Skosana - a valued member of Boxing SA's medical commission - has echoed the sentiments of former boxing promoter Andile Sdinile that training of boxers must not be allowed to resume while the numbers of people testing positive for coronavirus are climbing at an alarming rate.

"I don't think we must take chances and open gyms for training because it is too risky," said Skosana yesterday. "People are dying and this is no longer a speculation. Emotions aside; the message we must enforce to those who are in boxing is that we must not experiment with people's lives and regret later."

Skosana gets appointed by boxing promoters to conduct medical check-ups on boxers prior to and during tournaments.