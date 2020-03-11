Edward Manqele trusts Real Kings will rule Wits on Friday

Having previously played in the Absa Premiership with different teams, Real Kings striker Edward Manqele hopes his experience will come in handy when they host Bidvest Wits at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Friday in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United forward is one of the experienced players in the GladAfrica Championship side and he believes he can play a big role on Friday night to help Kings progress to the semifinals.

Manqele has played in all Nedbank Cup matches for Kings, scoring just once.

"My job is also to guide the young ones because some of us have experience here; we just have to tell them to enjoy the game on Friday," Manqele said.

"Even though some will have stage fright but for them playing against a PSL team it will be a motivation."