SA Under-23 coach David Notoane has named a 23-man squad to play Lesotho in the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers for the Ethiopia 2020 event.

The South Africans play Lesotho in the first leg on July 28 at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru with the return leg scheduled for August 4 in Johannesburg.

Notoane has retained most of the players who took part in the recent Cosafa Cup tournament that took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where SA won the Plate section after beating Malawi 5-4 on penalties.

Among notable inclusions in the squad‚ which the coach will use against Lesotho‚ are Jemondre Dickens of Baroka and the Orlando Pirates duo of Lerato Lepasa and Justice Tshabalala.

As per CHAN’s requirements‚ the tournament is only for local-based players.

GOALKEEPERS:

Mondli MPOTO (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Khulekani KUBHEKA (Cape Umoya)‚ Andile MBANJWA (Richard Bay)

DEFENDERS:

Thendo MUKUMELA (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Jerry MSANE (Cape Town City)‚ Katlego MOHAMME (TUKS)‚ Sandile MTHETHWA (Richards Bay)‚ Sibusiso MABILISO (Amazulu)‚ Reeve FROSLER (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Repo Tercious MALEPE (Chippa United)‚ Justice TSHABALALA (Orlando Pirates)

MIDFIELDERS:

Goodman MOSELE (Baroka FC)‚ Athenkosi DLALA (TUKS)‚ Kgodiso MONAMA (TUKS)‚ Kamohelo Abel MAHLATSI (Supersport United)‚ Grant MARGEMAN (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Siboniso CONCO (Golden Arrows)‚ Luvuyo PHEWA (Real Kings)‚ Siphesihle MKHIZE (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Onyedikachi ONONOGBU (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)‚ Zukile KEWUTI (Cape Town City)

FORWARDS:

Lerato LEPASA (Orlando Pirates) and Jemondre DICKENS (Baroka)