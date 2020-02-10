Phuti Mohafe's focus now is to save Eagles from the axe
Royal Eagles coach Phuti Mohafe was not afraid to make a bold statement that he is the right man to save the team from relegation.
The KwaZulu-Natal outfit find themselves in an unfamiliar position on the GladAfrica Championship, languishing at the bottom of the log with 10 games to go after finishing second last year.
Speaking after his side were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, Mohafe said they will now prioritise the league as they look to survive. "We want to save the status and that's our priority now," Mohafe said.
"We are languishing at the bottom but in no time, we should be able to move from there."
Mohafe started coaching in the amateur ranks in 2010, and his first professional team was Cape Town All Stars in 2011.
What makes him so confident is that he found Stars last in the NFD log and guided them to 10th-place finish.
He also took Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to promotional play-offs where Maritzburg United retained their status last year.
"Hence I say I believe in the work I do and we will save the team [from relegation].
"I want to promise everyone that this team is going nowhere. It will still be participating in this (NFD) league [next season].
"If you look at the way we lost to Chiefs and going forward, they have been punishing teams with big scores. To lose only by 1-0, we should be proud of that."
The coach also admitted that boardrooms problems could have had an impact on the players as they had been delayed to get their salaries recently.
