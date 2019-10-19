Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler was thankful he had his team practice penalties for three days in a row ahead of their shootout Telkom Knockout victory against Bidvest Wits‚ not least for the practise it gave to goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle.

Tinkler surprisingly gave Mpandle a rare start in goal ahead of regular No 1 Richard Ofori on Friday night at Harry Gwala Stadium. The 27-year-old keeper made two saves – one easy‚ and one off his legs – in the penalty shootout‚ won 3-1 by the home team after normal and extra time both ended 1-1.

United’s coach praised his defence‚ who he said held Wits on a night when Tinkler admitted his team had not been convincing and largely been shaded by Gavin Hunt’s Clever Boys.

“Rushine [de Reuck] I thought was absolutely phenomenal‚ Siyanda [Xulu] playing the defensive midfield role was fantastic. Nazeer Allie‚ even with his age‚ still shows the quality that he has‚” Tinkler said afterwards.