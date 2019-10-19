Soccer

Wits knocked out: Eric Tinkler happy Maritzburg practised penalties

By Marc Strydom - 19 October 2019 - 13:30
Eric Tinkler was impressed with his team's performance.
Eric Tinkler was impressed with his team's performance.
Image: Maritzburg United FC/Twitter

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler was thankful he had his team practice penalties for three days in a row ahead of their shootout Telkom Knockout victory against Bidvest Wits‚ not least for the practise it gave to goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle.

Tinkler surprisingly gave Mpandle a rare start in goal ahead of regular No 1 Richard Ofori on Friday night at Harry Gwala Stadium. The 27-year-old keeper made two saves – one easy‚ and one off his legs – in the penalty shootout‚ won 3-1 by the home team after normal and extra time both ended 1-1.

United’s coach praised his defence‚ who he said held Wits on a night when Tinkler admitted his team had not been convincing and largely been shaded by Gavin Hunt’s Clever Boys.

“Rushine [de Reuck] I thought was absolutely phenomenal‚ Siyanda [Xulu] playing the defensive midfield role was fantastic. Nazeer Allie‚ even with his age‚ still shows the quality that he has‚” Tinkler said afterwards.

SuperSport open talks with coach Kaitano Tembo over an improved deal

SuperSport United have opened talks with coach Kaitano Tembo over an improved contract after the mentor led the club to MTN8 title two weeks ago.
Sport
3 days ago

“I think we practiced penalties three days in a row. I try to create a bit of pressure where if a player misses his first penalty its R100; miss the second one and it’s another R150.

“It’s not the same‚ hey. You put them in front of that crowd‚ and now it means something.

“I think it was six of the 11 who went‚ ‘Don’t choose me coach’. In training [players are] happy to take the penalties.

“But the only person who benefited from it‚ actually‚ I think was Bongani. He had to do a lot of defending of penalties over the last three days‚ and I think that’s what got us the result.”

Thabang Monare says Wits aim to shine in TKO

Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare believes his team were so intent on winning the league title last season that they became lackadaisical in cup ...
Sport
2 days ago

Tinkler hinted he might rotate Mpandle and Ghanaian keeper Ofori more this season.

He said playing Mpandle in the TKO had nothing to do with giving a keeper a chance in a cup competition‚ as coaches often do.

“There’s no cup. It’s a rotation policy. Richard needed a break and this was an opportunity for Bongani to come and show what he’s made of‚” Tinkler explained.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say‚ ‘You’re playing in the cup’. If we get knocked out‚ what happens to him then?

“I think if he comes in and gets his opportunity and plays well‚ he can stay in the team.

“But we have two great goalkeepers – both Bongani and Richard. So there needs to be that competition between the two.”

Coach Kaitano Tembo gets SuperSport focused on another cup

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo wants his players to forget about MTN8 success and turn their attention to the Telkom Knockout‚ which starts ...
Sport
1 day ago

Benni McCathy feels Kaizer Chiefs TKO tie comes at right time to end dubious record

Cape Town City boss Benni McCarthy says his side have a lot to try and correct after losing to Kaizer Chiefs at home in the league earlier this ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman plots City fall

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Yagan Sasman is plotting the downfall of his hometown club Cape Town City.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X