Diarora wants belt taken from him after 1994 bout

Former world boxing champion Ditau "Diarora" Molefyane must get a sponsor that will pay $700 (about R12,700) on his behalf to the WBF, if he cannot raise that amount himself, to get his WBF belt which he won in 1993, explained Howard Goldberg.

The Cape Town-based WBF president was responding to a request made by Molefyane, who said his junior lightweight belt was not

returned to him after he had been dethroned by Mexican Aaron Zarate at Village Green in Durban in 1994.

He wore his belt going into the ring but lost the fight. That belt was Molefyane's and it was not at stake against Zarate. The promoter of that fight was supposed to have purchased the second belt which was to be contested for. When a boxer wins a title, they own it - period.