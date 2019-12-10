Win at City a morale-booster for United before TKO final

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler has underlined the significance of heading into the Telkom Knockout final against Mamelodi Sundowns on the back of a victory.

The eagerly-anticipated TKO decider between Maritzburg and Sundowns is billed for Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Leading into what's only their second cup final, the Team of Choice, who lost the Nedbank Cup decider to Free State Stars last year, hope to build on their weekend's 1-0 away win to Polokwane City.

It was Yusuf Jappie's solitary strike that handed Maritzburg the morale-boosting win, condemning Rise and Shine to their ninth consecutive defeat.

"I said [to the players before the Polokwane game], 'you know you come off a loss against SuperSport United. What you don't want is to go into that final after another loss because that would obviously dent your confidence'. So it was important to come to Polokwane and win because we know that will help us leading up to the final."