Bidvest Wits' loss 'good' for Amakhosi

Games in hand are not points guaranteed and Bidvest Wits will attest to this after they lost yet another catch-up match here last night.

Gavin Hunt's side desperate for victory, were beaten 1-0 by Maritzburg United. They have now lost two successive matches in the Absa Premiership after going down 2-0 to Cape Town City on January 18.

Thabiso Kutumela scored the only goal of the match in the stroke of half-time and that was enough to give his side a victory. Wits are now three games behind Chiefs with a massive 15 points difference. The results have surely pleased Chiefs' coach Ernst Middendorp more who came to spy Maritzburg here, their next opponent on Saturday.

With Wits coming into this match on the back of 3-2 penalty victory over Orlando Pirates in a Cup match at the weekend, knew that anything less than a victory will not be acceptable in their course to chase down Amakhosi.

Wits looked flat against Maritzburg and that took a lot of energy from them as they didn't have enough left on their tank.

Maritzburg, on the other hand, looked lively going forward and looked like a team likely to score when they attack. They finally did when Kutumela netted after he was set through on goal by Rushine de Reuck.