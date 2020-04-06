Rushine De Reuck takes Bafana snub well

Solid Maritzburg United centre-back Rushine de Reuck has conceded his disappointment at his recent Bafana Bafana snub.

Despite his impressive club form, De Reuck was not selected for Bafana's back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe that were indefinitely postponed as a result of the coronavirus outspread.

"I was so disappointed to be left out, but these things happen in football. It's not a big deal, but to be honest I was kinda expecting a call-up," De Reuck said.

The 24-year-old defender has since vowed to work even harder, feeling it's a matter of time before finally being recognised by Bafana coaches.

"Mine is to improve. There's a lot of players who've been doing as well as me, so to be selected you need to be extra special... I'm working on that, to be extra special," stated the Team of Choice man, who's started all Maritzburg's 24 league outings this term.

"To be honest I think I'm not far off the national coach's plans. It's my dream to play for Bafana and I'm willing to fight more than I've been doing to achieve it."

De Reuck's solid form has seen him attract interest from local heavyweights such as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates. However, the lad from the Mother City insisted his focus is solely on the Team of Choice.

"I'm concentrating on Maritzburg, nothing else. I am a Maritzburg player. I want to help Maritzburg win games and improve as a team," said De Reuck, who made it clear he won't speak about other clubs.