Sundowns to field ‘best team’ against United

Mamelodi Sundowns will bring out the heavy artillery for the Telkom Knockout final, with Gaston Sirino set to make his return for the clash.

Sirino makes a return from suspension after missing the league clash against Stellenbosch in midweek. He will be closely watched by Maritzburg's solid defender Rushine de Reuck.

Sirono's return, plus that of Themba Zwane and Mauricio Affonso, means Downs coach Pitso Mosimane will have a full complement to choose from for the final against Maritzburg United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm).

"You always like to have a Sirino on the pitch. The same with the other top players. Now I have a problem [deciding who plays], so I will go with the team that I feel is the best to do the job," Mosimane said.

"The fixture change allowed Sirino to be available for the final, so we welcome it. We have almost a complete team that can play because most of the guys are available."