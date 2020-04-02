Thabo Rakhale makes Chippa United wait

"There is no final decision because we are still going to engage the coach [Mokwena] and say to him 'let's wait until the end of the season because this decision may be an emotional one'," Mpengesi said at that time.

True to his word, it appears that Mpengesi has intervened in the situation as Rakhale's manager Mandla Mthembu confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder has been offered a new deal.

"He is still training with the club... he is under contract until June 30.

"They [Chippa] have also tabled an offer, but there were some outstanding issues that we needed to deal with so, I can't go into details," Mthembu said yesterday.

"I have not had an opportunity to sit down with him [Rakhale] due to what is happening in the country. So, we will make a call at the end of the season with regard to his long-term future."

The 30-year-old winger has been one of the underachieving players in the local game as he started with a bang at Pirates when he made his debut in 2012.

But his career never reached the potential it promised when he started in the professional ranks and his options are likely to be limited.

"He's got options that I can confirm, including Chippa United, I can only confirm an offer from the club he is currently playing only," Mthembu said.

Rakhale has played 21 games for Chippa this season, scoring two goals.