Patrick Tignyemb vows to fight Chippa for settlement after axing
After his 12-year stint with Bloemfontein Celtic ended in rather acrimonious fashion, goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has suffered yet another agony after being dumped by Chippa United a few weeks ago.
As Tignyemb's Chippa contract was only expiring in June 2022, Chippa, according to Fifa rules, are supposed pay the 34-year-old shot-stopper to settle the matter.
However, according to Tignyemb, Chippa are reluctant to pay him. The Cameroonian keeper has since resorted to his lawyers and SA Football Players Union (Safpu) to help him get his money from the Chilli Boys.
"I am not part of Chippa anymore. They have not even given me my clearance. They owe me a lot of money. My lawyers and Safpu are handling that issue. If they don't pay, we will take them to Fifa," Tignyemb told Sowetan yesterday.
"They [Chippa] breached a lot of clauses in my contract. But because the matter is already with my lawyers, I can't give more details."
Safpu deputy secretary-general Calvin Motloung has explained how Tignyemb finds himself at loggerheads with Chippa, promising to help him by taking the matter to Fifa if Chippa don't pay him by March 31.
"Chippa terminated his contract and they agreed on a settlement fee.
"Now Chippa [referring to the club's chair Siviwe Mpengesi] is not honouring that agreement," Motloung said.
"If they don't pay by month end, March 31, we will report them to Fifa. It's the second time Mpengesi fools around in this matter. In January he terminated Tignyemb's contract and when he heard the matter was with us, he recalled him to be part of the team."
Tignyemb joined Chippa in July last year after Celtic terminated his contract for
allegedly confronting the management about bonuses the club owed players. He played 12 games, conceding 11 goals across all competitions in Chippa colours.
Chippa COO Lukhanyo
Mzizi was not immediately able to comment on the matter.
At the moment, the Chilli Boys have a complicated relationship with a number of players such as Thabo Rakhale, Kurt Lentjies and Andile Mbenyane with the latter being labelled a "drunkard" by Mpengesi last week.
Rakhale and Lentjies were reportedly released last week, but it later emerged they were still part of the team.
