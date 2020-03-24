Patrick Tignyemb vows to fight Chippa for settlement after axing

After his 12-year stint with Bloemfontein Celtic ended in rather acrimonious fashion, goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb has suffered yet another agony after being dumped by Chippa United a few weeks ago.

As Tignyemb's Chippa contract was only expiring in June 2022, Chippa, according to Fifa rules, are supposed pay the 34-year-old shot-stopper to settle the matter.

However, according to Tignyemb, Chippa are reluctant to pay him. The Cameroonian keeper has since resorted to his lawyers and SA Football Players Union (Safpu) to help him get his money from the Chilli Boys.

"I am not part of Chippa anymore. They have not even given me my clearance. They owe me a lot of money. My lawyers and Safpu are handling that issue. If they don't pay, we will take them to Fifa," Tignyemb told Sowetan yesterday.

"They [Chippa] breached a lot of clauses in my contract. But because the matter is already with my lawyers, I can't give more details."