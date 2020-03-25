Most PSL clubs defer training

As the coronavirus pandemic spirals out of control, a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have indefinitely halted their training sessions, while others are continuing under strict precautions.

Clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits, AmaZulu, Chippa United and Maritzburg United, among others, have urged their players to stay away from their training grounds in a bid to contain the outspread of the deadly Covid-19.

Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo confirmed they are no longer going to the gym as the Buccaneers. "It's home training. Every player trains by himself at home."

Sundowns right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni said: "We haven't been at training since a day before our last game against Highlands Park [two weeks ago]. I have been doing road running to keep fit.

"It's tough times. But human lives are more important than football. We must comply," noted Lukhubeni.

Sowetan has learnt that Chiefs have given their players a strict training programme to follow at their home. However, the club's spokesman, Vina Maphosa, couldn't furnish more details on their arrangements to keep players fit away from their base in Naturena.