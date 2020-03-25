Most PSL clubs defer training
As the coronavirus pandemic spirals out of control, a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have indefinitely halted their training sessions, while others are continuing under strict precautions.
Clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Bidvest Wits, AmaZulu, Chippa United and Maritzburg United, among others, have urged their players to stay away from their training grounds in a bid to contain the outspread of the deadly Covid-19.
Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo confirmed they are no longer going to the gym as the Buccaneers. "It's home training. Every player trains by himself at home."
Sundowns right-back Nicholus Lukhubeni said: "We haven't been at training since a day before our last game against Highlands Park [two weeks ago]. I have been doing road running to keep fit.
"It's tough times. But human lives are more important than football. We must comply," noted Lukhubeni.
Sowetan has learnt that Chiefs have given their players a strict training programme to follow at their home. However, the club's spokesman, Vina Maphosa, couldn't furnish more details on their arrangements to keep players fit away from their base in Naturena.
"There's a disaster going on, the club is taking all forms of precautionary measures. The league is suspended, but we must make sure our players stay fit under these circumstances," said Maphosa.
On Monday, AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli told Sowetan he had hired a personal trainer to help him stay in shape as Usuthu have asked players not to come to training.
Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia confirmed all his troops have been urged to stay at home. "We've stopped everything. We will resume training on April 16, for now no player must go out. We've asked all of them to stay at home," said Kadodia.
Meanwhile as of yesterday, Baroka, Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows hadn't stopped training.
These clubs have put in place a number of unbending measures for players to follow.
These precautions range from each and every player having to drink from his specified bottle of water written his jersey number in it, to regular temperature screenings before and after training.
