Emotional Andile Mbenyane shocked as Chippa Mpengesi sack him

Chippa United's long-serving player Andile Mbenyane and fellow attacking midfielder Kurt Lentjies have been released by the Port Elizabeth-based Absa Premiership club.

Mbenyane confirmed his exit yesterday, although club COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said he was doing everything possible to retain the 32-year-old veteran.

March is an odd time of the season to be releasing players, but Chippa United are known to relish to resorting to unorthodoxy, at times.

"Yes, I am leaving the team," said an emotional Mbenyane, who has spent more than a decade with Chippa.

"I was informed on Wednesday. It's not easy for me to talk about this, because I am not okay right now."