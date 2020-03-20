Teenage star Evidence Makgopa aims to stop Baroka's demise

Assuming he's well nurtured and stays grounded, budding Baroka striker Evidence Makgopa seems to have what it takes to be one of the leading centre-forwards in the country.

Makgopa is an all-out towering forward, but he can also play as a second striker, which he had been doing with Nhlanhla Mgaga at Baroka.

The prodigy, who turns 20 in June, showed his potential by netting a brace in what was his second top-flight game when Bakgaga outwitted fellow relegation candidates and provincial rivals, Black Leopards 2-0 three weeks ago.

Ascending to the top-flight at a time where his team have no room for slip-ups, and threatened by relegation, has taught Makgopa to stick to the basics, and limit fancy traits in his style of play.

"As a striker my focus is always on goals. As you can see we're fighting for survival, so I can't afford to do unnecessary stuff.

"When I get the ball... the aim is to keep it simple, always," the soft-spoken Makgopa told Sowetan.