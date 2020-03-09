Alan Clark flays errant players

Frustrated Black Leopards coach Alan Clark took a dig at his player Chris Katjiukua, describing his mistake in their defeat to Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday as a schoolboy error.

Katjiukua was at fault for Baroka's first goal as he carelessly lost the ball in his half before Evidence Makgopa charged at goalkeeper Rotshidzwa Muleka for a composed conversion to make it 1-0.

Clark has now joined Wits coach Gavin Hunt who also took a swipe at his player S'fiso Hlanti after an error against SuperSport last week.

"That is a schoolboy error. My son is 11 years old and he doesn't make that mistake," Clark said after the game.

"You can't even coach people to stop making errors. For me it's unbelievable, we worked on how they will attack us and we defended situations all the time, only to allow them to score, we are our own worst enemy."

Leopards also conceded their second goal through a defensive error with keeper Muleka coming out trying to clear the long ball only to miss and to allow Makgopa to complete his brace late in the match. That also irritated Clark, whose side now dropped to the bottom of the Absa Premiership log.

"My goalkeeper also runs out when there is no need for him to come out. What is he doing there in that situation? Maybe it is a mentality and a fear of where we are.

Leopards face a daunting away game tomorrow as they travel to Wits (7.30pm).