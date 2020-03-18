Stars play it safe on coronavirus

Local players are understandably anxious about the outbreak of coronavirus with some having resolved to stop going to the gym to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.

Clubs and players are in limbo after games were suspended due to the worldwide pandemic. Earlier in the week, the PSL suspended all games until further notice.

A decision on the way forward should be taken in

tomorrow's board of governors meeting, where all 32 Premier Soccer League members will be in attendance.

Baroka skipper Gerald Phiri admits that he will no longer be going to the gym until the matter is under control.

"At the club we have a gym that is open to the community and I also have a membership with Virgin Active.

"For now I will not be going to gym," Phiri said.