Stars play it safe on coronavirus
Local players are understandably anxious about the outbreak of coronavirus with some having resolved to stop going to the gym to avoid the risk of contracting the disease.
Clubs and players are in limbo after games were suspended due to the worldwide pandemic. Earlier in the week, the PSL suspended all games until further notice.
A decision on the way forward should be taken in
tomorrow's board of governors meeting, where all 32 Premier Soccer League members will be in attendance.
Baroka skipper Gerald Phiri admits that he will no longer be going to the gym until the matter is under control.
"At the club we have a gym that is open to the community and I also have a membership with Virgin Active.
"For now I will not be going to gym," Phiri said.
"I think it's best to stay on the side of precaution and avoid anything unnecessary. Like everyone has been saying, we should avoid public spaces as much as possible."
Like many other clubs though, Baroka have continued training as a team. "Here in Limpopo there have not been many reported cases of the virus so we have continued with our training programme," Phiri said.
"We are waiting to hear from management in the coming days about what we will be doing going forward."
Baroka are now far from The Ranch Hotel in Polokwane where the group of citizens who were repatriated from Wuhan City, China, are being quarantined.
Earlier in the week, Bidvest Wits midfielder Thabang Monare posted a video on
social media to dispel the
rumours that he could have coronavirus after having flu symptoms.
Monare said he has been avoiding going to the gym and other public spaces like shopping centres.
"I think everyone has a responsibility to keep safe and keep away from public spaces.
"People thought I had the virus but it was just a simple flu," he said.
"Even though it was just a flu I still have to make sure I protect myself."