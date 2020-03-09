Soccer

Dylan Kerr positive Baroka will stay up after victory

By Neville Khoza - 09 March 2020 - 10:16
Baroka head coach Dylan Kerr.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr feels his side is good enough to survive relegation this season.

Bakgaga registered a convincing 2-0 victory against Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

With six games remaining in the Absa Premiership, Baroka will need at least eight points in the last seven fixtures to guarantee their status in the league. "We are a good team and we don't deserve to go down but remain in this league," Kerr said.

"We just have to keep on going, PSL is where we want to be, your life and your future are in the PSL, so make sure your life and future stay in the Premiership ."

Kerr was also pleased with his side's performance as he also feels they were unlucky in previous matches not to have collected points.

Dylan Kerr wants better play from players

No room for errors now: Baroka coach.
Sport
1 week ago

"I thought we played a lot better today, the last couple of games we conceded goals through our mistakes and I asked them to stop making mistakes and we did that.

"When you don't make mistakes you look right, if you make them things will go against you and that's what has been happening recently."

The 53-year-old also praised hero Evidence Makgopa, who netted a brace to steer his side to a 2-0 victory. "I was impressed when I saw him at MDC and I think he has done himself some amazing favours because the Bafana Bafana coach (Molefi Ntseki) is here (Peter Mokaba Stadium)."

"He took his first goal really well and the second goal ... that's a striker's instinct. He had the ball well and he did some few tricks, sometimes he lost possessions, so it's a work in progress with him."

