Dylan Kerr positive Baroka will stay up after victory

Baroka coach Dylan Kerr feels his side is good enough to survive relegation this season.

Bakgaga registered a convincing 2-0 victory against Black Leopards in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

With six games remaining in the Absa Premiership, Baroka will need at least eight points in the last seven fixtures to guarantee their status in the league. "We are a good team and we don't deserve to go down but remain in this league," Kerr said.

"We just have to keep on going, PSL is where we want to be, your life and your future are in the PSL, so make sure your life and future stay in the Premiership ."

Kerr was also pleased with his side's performance as he also feels they were unlucky in previous matches not to have collected points.