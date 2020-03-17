PSL season could end behind closed doors

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) will consider playing the remaining games behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus-induced national disaster.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza announced the suspension of games yesterday until further notice.

The PSL becomes the latest football league to suspended games after the leagues in Italy, England, Spain, Germany, Portugal and France did the same in the past week.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a limitation of 100 people for any gathering.

Khoza said clarity will be needed from the government about the specifics of this limit before making a decision at the board of governors (BoG) meeting on Thursday.

"That is why we need clarity on this 100 people limitation. We can't take a position right now without clarifying that. Before we can even embark on closed doors," he said.

"We want our strategy to be in sync with the government so that we don't do things differently.

"Then we will have options as BoG to take a decision in the best interest of the country."

The football boss added that whatever decision would be taken, it would in the best interest of the country.

"We will be engaged in a stakeholder management meeting with the minister of sport and police commissioner so that at the BoG we can give a position of the PSL about a way forward," Khoza said.