MultiChoice Diski Challenge freeze no worry for Wits

Before yesterday's decision by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to suspend all the football fixtures due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bidvest Wits looked on course to clinch their first MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) title.

Wits top the MDC table with 64 points, four more than second-placed Orlando Pirates after 28 outings. Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the only two teams who can mathematically challenge Wits.

The suspension of the football fixtures could kill off Wits' momentum on resumption of the MDC.

However, taking into account the severity of the Covid-19 outbreak, Wits reserves coach Dillon Sheppard isn't concerned about the possibility of losing momentum.

"I am not worried about what can happen to our good form when we resume. Health is more important than winning a reserve league. I am not thinking about how long it will take to play again because people's lives are more important," Sheppard told Sowetan yesterday.

Sheppard also commended the PSL for suspending the games.

He revealed that they've suspended their training sessions indefinitely.

"We are not taking any risks. All our players are at home, no training until further notice. At the moment we don't worry about football, we worry about our being."

Meanwhile, Downs have two games in hand, having accumulated 58 points in third place. The Brazilians, who won the Diski title in 2017, saw their title hopes suffer a blow when they lost 2-1 to Golden Arrows at the weekend.

MDC results:

Sundowns 1, Arrows 2; Leopards 1, Polokwane 1; Chiefs 1, Celtic 1; Stellenbosch 2, Maritzburg 1; SuperSport 0, AmaZulu 1; Pirates 1, Highlands 2; Baroka 1, Chippa 2; Wits 4, CPT City 1