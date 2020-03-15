Leopards' Clark rues another self-inflicted wound

Under pressure, Black Leopards coach Alan Clark blames the teams’ recent poor results from the number of errors they have had since he took charge.

It's now becoming stressful for Clark as Leopards lose matches out of their own doings. On Saturday in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Limpopo rivals Baroka, an own goal by Joseph Douhadji resulted in their 0-1 defeat.

That followed last week’s 0-2 defeat to the same opponents where those goals were a result of mistakes from his defenders.

“I’m getting used to it... to be honest because it is happening every week, we are becoming our enemies,” Clark said after the match.

“We defend well I thought, we were well organised. They got a penalty, we saved it and we gave ourselves a chance to stay in a match and we conceded an own goal to give it away.