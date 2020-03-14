MDC Pirates stunned by Highlands

Orlando Pirates Reserves’ string of convincing wins came to an end on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Highlands Park at Rand Stadium.

Coach Glen Salmon charges had picked up three consecutive 3-0 wins in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) before their meeting with Lions of the North.

It was not Pirates' day as the visitors edged ahead just 11 minutes into the encounter, with what was the first goal conceded by Pirates since their win against Bidvest Wits at the beginning of Feb.

The match looked poised to go into the break with Highlands in the lead, but the free-scoring Sifiso Luthuli was on hand to add to his tally on the stroke of halftime, making it 1-1.

Both sides had a fair chances in the second half, but the breakthrough was not forthcoming.

This would change just four minutes from the clock as the men from Tembisa once again breached the promising Kopano Thuntsane’s defences to make it 2-1.

The search for the equaliser proved futile, as Highlands broke a lengthy winless run, while Pirates stumbled on their title charge.

Bucs remain second in the league standings with four points behind Bidvest Wits, who were victorious earlier on the day.