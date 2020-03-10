'We need a prolific striker': Steve Komphela reckons Lamola, Mutizwa need help upfront

Cryptic Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has revealed he's identified a striker he wants to sign for the next season, intending to get one who can score at least a goal in two games.

While maintaining he still values his experienced strikers in Lerato Lamola and Knox Mutizwa, who's their top-scorer with 11 strikes, Komphela feels adding another sharpshooter to his squad can tremendously improve the team.

"Already we are thinking about next season. I am not pointing at Lamola or Mutizwa for their lack of depth; they've done a lot for us. But if you could have another prolific goal-scorer, things could change here [at Arrows]," said Komphela.

Komphela declared his desire to get another striker in the wake of their goalless stalemate against Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

"I do have one striker in my mind, but it's not as easy. you have to negotiate this, try this, try that, but there's [a striker targeted]," noted Komphela.