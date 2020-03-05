We've faith in 'experienced' Rulani, says Chippa boss

Chippa United COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi says new coach Rulani Mokwena's Absa Premiership experience will stand the team in good stead as they fight to remain in the top flight of SA football.

The 33-year-old former Orlando Pirates interim coach was yesterday revealed as the Chilli Boys' new mentor and he will be joined by Bucs' former MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach Michael Loftman as his assistant.

Mokwena replaces Zimbabwean international coach Norman Mapeza, who resigned from the club on Monday.

After having the wind knocked out of their sails by Mapeza's surprise resignation, Chippa will now place their faith in Mokwena to steer the ship forward.

Mzinzi said they had to act fast to find a worthy replacement for Mapeza and that Mokwena was the perfect fit.

"We had to be realistic, and we think that someone with Rulani's experience can help us," Mzinzi said.

"We don't need too many points. Our situation is not that bad but it's a situation that we do not take lightly.