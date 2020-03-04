Dan Malesela keen to return to Chippa

Having vowed never to return to Chippa United, out-of-work former coach Dan Malesela says he would jump at an opportunity to return to the Absa Premiership club.

Following the unexpected resignation of Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza, Chippa are now without a coach and Malesela is a possible candidate for the job, along with the likes of former Pirates coach and now assistant Rulani Mokwena and Cavin Johnson.

Chippa's management were scurrying yesterday trying to find a replacement.

In the interim, Chippa's MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will take charge of the side this week.

Sambu will be on the bench when Chippa United face Bidvest Wits on Saturday.