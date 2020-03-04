Dan Malesela keen to return to Chippa
Having vowed never to return to Chippa United, out-of-work former coach Dan Malesela says he would jump at an opportunity to return to the Absa Premiership club.
Following the unexpected resignation of Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza, Chippa are now without a coach and Malesela is a possible candidate for the job, along with the likes of former Pirates coach and now assistant Rulani Mokwena and Cavin Johnson.
Chippa's management were scurrying yesterday trying to find a replacement.
In the interim, Chippa's MultiChoice Diski Challenge coach Mbuyiselo Sambu will take charge of the side this week.
Sambu will be on the bench when Chippa United face Bidvest Wits on Saturday.
Malesela, who has had numerous spells with Chippa United, was fired by GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy last month due to poor results.
The 54-year-old has now expressed interest in rejoining Chippa after parting ways with the Chilli Boys in 2018.
"You take a lot of things into consideration and when you look back, he's [Mpengesi] the only person who has given me the chance in the PSL," Malesela said. "So yes, I will come back definitely if he [Mpengesi] approaches me."
Asked whether Mpengesi had contacted him, Malesela said: "No, he has not spoken to me yet and I have not spoken to anyone from the club."
