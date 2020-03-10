Focused Sifiso Mlungwana keeps eye on the ball
Currently the youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Golden Arrows' Sifiso Mlungwana is also a full-time student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).
Turning 23 next month, Mlungwana, who hails from Emanguzi in the northern part of KZN, is juggling football with his sports science degree, doing his last year at UKZN.
Mlungwana ascribes his aptitude to simultaneously focusing on football and school on his right attitude coupled with the desire to succeed in life as he values both his promising football career and his studies.
"It's all about how you manage your time. The mindset is also important. to know that my studies are as important as my career. I cannot say I find it difficult to balance things up,'' Mlungwana told Sowetan yesterday.
"Usually, I start at training and attend my classes midday or in the afternoon. At night I study and analyse my game as a whole. it's a daily routine. Twenty-four hours is a lot of time for a person to work towards his dreams.''
To have started Arrows' last seven league games after ousting seasoned shot-stoppers in Nkosingiphile Gumede, Edmore Sibanda and Maximilian Mbaeva signifies how talented Mlungwana is.
Nevertheless, Mlungwana, who already boasts three clean sheets and conceded four from the seven games he's featured in thus far, isn't getting carried away.
"What's happening in my career is good, but I am not obsessing about it because I have achieved nothing. it's just a start. It's important to remain humble and work even harder,'' said Mlungwana, who idolises Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Mlungwana joined Arrows via their MultiChoice Diski Challenge side in 2018 from the UKZN Varsity football team. It was only in January that he was promoted to the first team.
He is an agile goalkeeper, with quick reflexes, good decision-making and excellent shot-stopping abilities.
He is also strong in the air, good in one-on-one situations and communicates well with his back-line.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.