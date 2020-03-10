Focused Sifiso Mlungwana keeps eye on the ball

Currently the youngest first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Golden Arrows' Sifiso Mlungwana is also a full-time student at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Turning 23 next month, Mlungwana, who hails from Emanguzi in the northern part of KZN, is juggling football with his sports science degree, doing his last year at UKZN.

Mlungwana ascribes his aptitude to simultaneously focusing on football and school on his right attitude coupled with the desire to succeed in life as he values both his promising football career and his studies.

"It's all about how you manage your time. The mindset is also important. to know that my studies are as important as my career. I cannot say I find it difficult to balance things up,'' Mlungwana told Sowetan yesterday.

"Usually, I start at training and attend my classes midday or in the afternoon. At night I study and analyse my game as a whole. it's a daily routine. Twenty-four hours is a lot of time for a person to work towards his dreams.''