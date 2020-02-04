Latest Sundowns owns gem Promises to deliver goods

Mamelodi Sundowns have unearthed another jewel in Promise Mkhuma with big things expected from the youngster after his promotion to the senior team.

The 19-year-old was Sundowns' only "signing" in the January transfer window after he was elevated from the reserve team when he penned a five-year deal.

The prodigy from Daveyton had been blazing the trail in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) with his sweet left foot. He has come to be known for his free-kicks which have left many a goalkeeper humiliated.

"Promise has done very well. He has proved that he deserves my attention and made sure that I look at him. The free-kicks have been good. Let's put him in there and see how he handles it," coach Pitso Mosimane said.

"If he struggles we will help him. Remember he is moving from playing in the MDC to playing in the Champions League. It's a big stage.