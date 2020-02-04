Latest Sundowns owns gem Promises to deliver goods
Mamelodi Sundowns have unearthed another jewel in Promise Mkhuma with big things expected from the youngster after his promotion to the senior team.
The 19-year-old was Sundowns' only "signing" in the January transfer window after he was elevated from the reserve team when he penned a five-year deal.
The prodigy from Daveyton had been blazing the trail in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) with his sweet left foot. He has come to be known for his free-kicks which have left many a goalkeeper humiliated.
"Promise has done very well. He has proved that he deserves my attention and made sure that I look at him. The free-kicks have been good. Let's put him in there and see how he handles it," coach Pitso Mosimane said.
"If he struggles we will help him. Remember he is moving from playing in the MDC to playing in the Champions League. It's a big stage.
"Probably we should say that other teams can look at him but let's first test it and if he's ready we keep him or give him another year of growth."
He is the latest player after the likes of Percy Tau, Motjeka Madisha, Keletso Makgalwa and Siphelele Mkhulise to graduate from the club's academy.
In the MDC, he played 21 games with 10 goals and 10 assists. Former teacher/coach Johannes Petje, who coached Mkhuma at Clapham High School, was proud of his former student.
"I was overjoyed when I found out that Promise had signed with the senior team. I am very proud of him and as a school as well we wish him all the best," he said.
Petje felt that Mkhuma has the right attributes to become a top player at Sundowns.
"He is a well-disciplined and focused young man. He passed matric very well and achieved many things with us.
"He was committed to his work at school and was one of the top players. He was really a marvellous child to work with."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.